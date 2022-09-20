Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8,110.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CSII opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.05. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

