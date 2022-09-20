CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. CarGurus has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

