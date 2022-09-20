Carillonium finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31,853.72 (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the dollar. One Carillonium finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carillonium finance has a total market cap of $31,853.72 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
Receive News & Updates for Carillonium finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carillonium finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.