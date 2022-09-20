Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.00.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $296.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.