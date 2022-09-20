CashHand (CHND) Tops One Day Volume of $1,606.00

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00162668 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000121 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CashHand

CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

