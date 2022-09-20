CashHand (CHND) Tops One Day Volume of $1,606.00

CashHand (CHND) traded up 72.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CashHand has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. CashHand has a total market cap of $163.87 and $1,606.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00162668 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About CashHand
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info.
Buying and Selling CashHand
