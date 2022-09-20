CateCoin Hits One Day Volume of $679,206.00 (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. CateCoin has a market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $679,206.00 worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CateCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CateCoin Coin Profile

CateCoin was first traded on February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

