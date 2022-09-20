Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $182.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

