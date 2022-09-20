CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,211,600 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 1,132,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,038.7 days.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCDBF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

