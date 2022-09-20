CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$77.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.44.

CCL.B has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at C$224,250. In related news, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.92, for a total value of C$103,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at C$585,820. Also, Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$931,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$224,250. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,872.

CCL Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL.B opened at C$67.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.54. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$70.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

