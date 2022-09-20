Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Ccore (CCO) traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $4,748.81 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

