Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading

