Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.57 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.
About Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
