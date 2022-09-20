Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $4.57 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.