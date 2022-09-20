Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 6,956 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $3,385,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

LEG stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

