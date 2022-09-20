Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 8,134 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

