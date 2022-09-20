CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 434 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,269,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

ABBV stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

