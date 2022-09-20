CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 108,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.42 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $287.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.51 and a 200 day moving average of $300.82.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

