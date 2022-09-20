ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $21.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912,270 shares of company stock worth $26,367,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHPT opened at $17.75 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

