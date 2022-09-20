Chase Mining Co. Limited (ASX:CML) Insider Julian Atkinson Buys 630,000 Shares

Chase Mining Co. Limited (ASX:CML – Get Rating) insider Julian Atkinson acquired 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,080.00 ($7,048.95).

Chase Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. It explores for topaz, tungsten, nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and platinum group elements. The company holds a 100% interest in the Torrington Topaz and Tungsten project located in the northern New South Wales.

