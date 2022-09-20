ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches Market Cap of $621,747.73

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $621,747.73 and $6,358.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

