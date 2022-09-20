Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Critical Review

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and Rubicon Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 5 4 7 0 2.13 Rubicon Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $139.06, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Rubicon Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

67.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Rubicon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 35.15% 25.49% 14.16% Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Rubicon Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.17 billion 6.84 $815.60 million $6.04 19.56 Rubicon Technologies N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Rubicon Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through multiple distribution channels, including distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Rubicon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. The company also offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.