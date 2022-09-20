Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

