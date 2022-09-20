Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.44. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

