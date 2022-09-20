Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 21,710,000 shares. Currently, 25.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy Stock Up 1.2 %

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

CHWY stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

