China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.02 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

