China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 3.8 %

CHNR stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

