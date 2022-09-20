China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Southern Airlines Stock Performance
ZNH stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.