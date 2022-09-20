China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ZNH stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

