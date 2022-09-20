Chintai (CHEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.99 Million

Chintai (CHEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Chintai has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $9,471.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chintai has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chintai Coin Profile

Chintai’s launch date was April 1st, 2019. Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official website is chintai.io. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

According to CryptoCompare, “Chintai Network Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore based FinTech service provider for custody, issuance and secondary trading of tokenized securities and other digital assets.The CHEX utility token was introduced in March 2019, with utility features including fee-reduction, token locking, staking to access the Chintai Merchant Network, and “CHEX Smart Matching”.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chintai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

