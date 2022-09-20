Churchill China plc (CHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CHH stock opened at GBX 1,313 ($15.87) on Tuesday. Churchill China has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,900 ($22.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.40 million and a PE ratio of 3,366.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.97.

In other Churchill China news, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £98,000 ($118,414.69). In other Churchill China news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75). Also, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($118,414.69).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

