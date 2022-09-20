Cian (NYSE:CIAN) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head-To-Head Review

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillz and Cian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 1.28 -$181.38 million ($0.61) -1.92 Cian $81.20 million 2.89 -$38.50 million ($0.32) -10.63

Cian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Skillz and Cian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 1 4 1 0 2.00 Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 313.11%. Cian has a consensus target price of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. Given Cian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cian is more favorable than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and Cian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -68.02% -45.06% -29.64% Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15%

Summary

Cian beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

