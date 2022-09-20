Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Preetam Shah Sells 15,642 Shares

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) CFO Preetam Shah sold 15,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $12,044.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,789 shares in the company, valued at $116,107.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

