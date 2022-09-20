Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 112,554 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 137.4% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,185,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 204,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 594,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,175 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

