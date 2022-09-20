Citigroup Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $305.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $305.67.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $243.63 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.20 and a 200 day moving average of $242.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

