ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.90. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. bought 1,591,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

