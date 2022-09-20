CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 531,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
Shares of DOCRF opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. CloudMD Software & Services has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
