Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cognex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.