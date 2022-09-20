Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,287,000 after buying an additional 319,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,012,000 after buying an additional 483,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

