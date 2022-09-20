Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.