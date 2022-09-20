Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,023.33.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.