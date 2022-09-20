CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CommScope worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.