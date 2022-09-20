Comparing IonQ (IONQ) and The Competition

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare IonQ to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,470.75% -9.72% -9.02% IonQ Competitors -227.66% -33.28% -6.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IonQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million -$106.19 million -9.98 IonQ Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.68 million 52.74

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IonQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

62.3% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IonQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 1 0 2.50 IonQ Competitors 230 1632 2823 51 2.57

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 52.14%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IonQ’s rivals have a beta of -6.36, indicating that their average stock price is 736% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ rivals beat IonQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

