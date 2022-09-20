Comparing TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications -4.06% 1.03% 0.50%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

TROOPS has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than TROOPS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and Comtech Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 34.51 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $581.70 million 0.54 -$73.48 million ($1.10) -10.29

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Comtech Telecommunications.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats TROOPS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

