Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Compugen were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth $37,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compugen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.