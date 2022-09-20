Contentos (COS) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (COS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $25.71 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010707 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065339 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,496,584 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.