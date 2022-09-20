Contrasting First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

First US Bancshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First US Bancshares 12.57% 6.08% 0.55% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First US Bancshares $43.44 million 1.27 $4.45 million $0.80 11.84 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First US Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

18.6% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First US Bancshares pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

First US Bancshares beats Dacotah Banks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans comprising residential housing, commercial and industrial use property development loans, raw land purchase and improvement loans, and agricultural production loans; mortgage loans on residential properties and apartment buildings; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, or other commercial property; loans and leases to commercial customers; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by personal property items, such as furniture, ATVs, and home appliances, as well as recreational vehicles, boats, and cargo trailers. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services, as well as underwrites credit life, and credit accident and health insurance reinsurance policies. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. It operates 15 full-service banking offices in Birmingham, Butler, Calera, Centreville, Gilbertown, Grove Hill, Harpersville, Jackson, Thomasville, Tuscaloosa, and Woodstock, Alabama; Knoxville and Powell, Tennessee; and Rose Hill, Virginia, as well as loan production offices in Mobile, Alabama, and the Chattanooga, Tennessee area. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides line of credit, small business administration loans, term loans, and leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. The company provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. The company operates through 32 branches in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

