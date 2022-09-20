Convex CRV Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $29.26 Million (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Convex CRV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex CRV has a market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $9,702.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 282,727,181 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Convex CRV

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

