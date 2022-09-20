Cooper Financial Group Buys 4,444 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

VZ opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

