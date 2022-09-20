Cooper Financial Group Purchases 178 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

