Core Scientific, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 1.66 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of 1.40 and a 1-year high of 14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.31 and a 200-day moving average of 4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

