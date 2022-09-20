Cortex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.92 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex was first traded on March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 201,107,257 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.