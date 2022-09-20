Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Decreased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,997 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

COST stock opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

